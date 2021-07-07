Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TRB opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £209.57 million and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. Tribal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.19.

In related news, insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

