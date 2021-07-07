True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.33

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 45551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

