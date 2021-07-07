True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.41

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.41 and traded as high as C$7.47. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 238,911 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNT.UN. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$649.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

