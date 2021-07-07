Truist Securiti Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

NYSE XEC opened at $70.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.83. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

