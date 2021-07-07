Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.58

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5807 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

TSGTY opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.