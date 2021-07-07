TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TTEC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. 1,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

