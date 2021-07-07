Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $668.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

