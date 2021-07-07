U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report sales of $85.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.50 million and the highest is $86.40 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of USWS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 81,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,849. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

