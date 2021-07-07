UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,871 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Sealed Air worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after buying an additional 261,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

