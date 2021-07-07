UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 945,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 75,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.