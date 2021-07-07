UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 483,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Textron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $6,065,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Textron by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

