UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,169 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $22,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $50,808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $32,304,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,411,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in NeoGenomics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after buying an additional 239,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

Shares of NEO opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.