UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.64. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

