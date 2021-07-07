UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Amdocs worth $23,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.05. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

