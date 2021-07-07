UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Brooks Automation worth $28,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $213,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BRKS opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 1.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.
In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
