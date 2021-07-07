UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Brooks Automation worth $28,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $213,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKS opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

