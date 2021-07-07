UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PolyPid were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

PYPD stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. PolyPid Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PolyPid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

