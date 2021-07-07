UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $82.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

