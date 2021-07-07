UBS Group AG Has $1.33 Million Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 68.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMVT. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 196,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 179,130 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 229,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 682.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 149,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 142,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

