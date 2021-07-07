UBS Group AG Increases Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1,170.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,154,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 41,554 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

