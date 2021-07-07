UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of PetIQ worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,534 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

