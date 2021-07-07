UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 280.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $325,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $148,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,430 shares of company stock worth $8,482,710. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.