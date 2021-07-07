UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 42.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

