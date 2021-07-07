UBS Group AG Sells 2,402 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Health Catalyst worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,872 shares of company stock worth $12,210,202. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

