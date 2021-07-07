UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.