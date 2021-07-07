UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,500 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,549.47 ($20.24).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,434.20 ($18.74) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £72.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,376.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

