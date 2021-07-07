Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Umpqua by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $12,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.
About Umpqua
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
