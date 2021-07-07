Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Umpqua by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $12,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

