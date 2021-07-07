United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $41,262,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

Shares of URI opened at $311.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.