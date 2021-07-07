Univar Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 44,195 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,900% compared to the average volume of 1,473 call options.

UNVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

UNVR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 6,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.89. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

