USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $2.77 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00132806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00165290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.50 or 1.00253460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00978103 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

