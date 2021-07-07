VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.33. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 326,714 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $182.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

