VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 557.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $99,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter.

PPH traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,578. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

