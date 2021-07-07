Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.06.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

