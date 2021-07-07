Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $98,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 81,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. 25,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.