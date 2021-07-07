Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,470. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

