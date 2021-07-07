Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

