Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Decreased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,921. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

