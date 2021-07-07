Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $398.49. The company had a trading volume of 101,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,110. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $285.41 and a 12-month high of $399.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

