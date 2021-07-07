Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,783,000 after buying an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 939,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.73. 35,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,084. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $225.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

