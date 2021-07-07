Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

VEOEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 11,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

