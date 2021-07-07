VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.39.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,769. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

