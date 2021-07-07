Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-$877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

Verint Systems stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,787,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

