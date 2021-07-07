Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.81

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 1782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vertiv by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vertiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,150,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

