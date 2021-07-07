ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $77,140,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 443.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

