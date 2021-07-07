Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.60

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.60 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 5256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,716,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,887 over the last three months. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

