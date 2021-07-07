Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,912 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.73. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.