Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

