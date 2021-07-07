Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of EnPro Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NPO opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

