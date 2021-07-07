Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

