Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -229.71 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $255,824.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,413.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,888 shares of company stock worth $21,739,424 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

