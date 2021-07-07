Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

NYSE:UPS opened at $211.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.45. The company has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

